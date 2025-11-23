Varawut brings allies to Bhumjaithai as Sontaya, Wittaya and three PAO chiefs join

When asked about political movements in Chonburi, Anutin confirmed that Sontaya and Wittaya Kunplome had already joined Bhumjaithai. Details regarding constituency allocation would be handled later by the party’s selection committee, he added.

“What is clear today, we announce to the public openly, no hiding, no waiting, so that everyone can begin working in the field immediately and tell voters that they will stand under the Bhumjaithai Party in the next election,” Anutin said.

Regarding the presence of Varawut, leader of the Chartthaipattana Party, who also appeared at Bhumjaithai headquarters, Anutin remarked: “Sometimes there is no need to say much. If we speak too much, people may not like it. We work together as much as we can, and we always put the people first.”

When asked why Varawut might choose to leave Chartthaipattana to join Bhumjaithai, Anutin replied that their personal relationship went back many years.

“Everyone knows that Varawut and I are like brothers,” he said. “When Banharn Silpa-archa ( former Prime Minister and Varawut's father) was still alive, he treated me like family. He told me to look after his son, and he said that long before he passed away. Now the timing is right, and we are talking about how to work together in a way that benefits the people most.”

He added that working separately might limit the impact of their efforts.“Each person has their strengths, but without the right environment, no one can perform to their full potential,” Anutin said. “Today we are trying to bring together everyone’s capabilities, experience and willingness to serve the country. Bhumjaithai has shown clearly that we give people genuine opportunities. There is no holding back and no interference.”

Asked whether Bhumjaithai can maintain unity despite the influx of new political groups, Anutin Charnvirakul dismissed any concerns, saying: “There are no factions or cliques. There is only one group, the prime minister Anutin’s group.”

When asked if his next ambition was to return as prime minister after the upcoming election, Anutin replied: “My only dream is for the party to earn as much trust from the people as possible. That is the highest goal.”

On the strategy to push Bhumjaithai to become the No. 1 party in the next election, he said the answer was simple: “We work together, and we work hard. Any policy we promised the people, we will deliver. The people will see it.”

Regarding speculation that Bhumjaithai discussed its prime ministerial candidates during the party meeting, Anutin said the matter had not yet been formally raised.

“It has to proceed step by step. But it will happen,” he said. On Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, he confirmed preliminary discussions had begun. “Choosing a prime ministerial candidate requires detailed conversations so we understand each other, how we will work together if they take on the role.”

He noted that the constitution allows parties to nominate three prime ministerial candidates.

“In the past, Bhumjaithai nominated only me. But recent political events show that some parties have used up all three names, while others have only one. So we must prepare. It is not compulsory, but we must be ready in case of unforeseen events to ensure continuity of government.”

Asked which party he viewed as Bhumjaithai’s main rival, Anutin responded:

“Our real competition is with ourselves; we must not be lazy, careless or complacent. We must keep pushing ourselves to do better.”

On whether the influx of new political heavyweights increased his confidence, he said: “The party’s direction, policies and the expertise of the people joining us will help us achieve our goals. They bring experience, knowledge and capability.”

When asked about the presence of several Pheu Thai MPs at Bhumjaithai headquarters on Sunday, Anutin replied: “At this point, with the election only a month or two away, there is no need to hide anything. That is not good. Since forming the government, we have been transparent about who is joining us. No secret deals.”

He added that in provinces where the party already had clear candidates, such as Phetchaburi, Bhumjaithai would officially introduce him to the people.