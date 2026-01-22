Contract mismatch slows Laem Chabang Phase 3; PAT awaits joint technical review

Technical mismatch between two contracts

Kriengkrai said the review identified a technical issue caused by inconsistent interpretations between PAT’s reclamation contract and the public–private investment contract.

Under PAT’s contract with the CNNC joint venture, the reclamation work specifies that settlement over a 30-year period must not exceed 20 centimetres.

However, the investment contract between PAT and GPC includes density requirements for materials such as sand, requiring them to be compacted and strengthened. As a result, further joint inspections and negotiations are needed between PAT, GPC, and the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee Office (EECO).

Possible piling work, but board approval needed

Kriengkrai said PAT has already discussed the contract interpretation issue with GPC and that, if additional strengthening is required, extra piles may need to be driven to support earthquake resistance.

However, he said the proposal must be submitted to PAT’s board for consideration—yet PAT currently has no board in place and is awaiting a new government to proceed with appointments.

Next steps and risk to timeline

If the board later approves using PAT’s budget to strengthen the reclamation works, additional piling could proceed, alongside contract management negotiations involving PAT, GPC and the EECO.

If budget cannot be allocated under the existing framework, the matter would need to be proposed to the EEC Policy Committee and the Cabinet to consider amending the joint investment contract—an approach PAT believes would take longer and could have a larger impact on the schedule.

F1 opening could slip from 2028 to 2030

Kriengkrai said the issue may delay the site handover to GPC for private-sector construction works and could affect the planned opening of Phase 3’s F1 terminal. Originally scheduled to open in 2028, F1 may be pushed back to open together with F2 in 2030.

