Finance proposes excise tax restructuring to boost revenue by 7.6%, targeting 578 billion baht

The Ministry of Finance is preparing a proposal for the new government to restructure the excise tax system, aiming for a 7.6% increase in revenue for fiscal year 2026, reaching 578 billion baht.

This includes revising tax rates on various products, including a unified rate for cigarettes, adjustments to fuel and alcohol taxes, and the introduction of new taxes on health and environmental hazards, such as salt and carbon taxes.

Excise tax is a significant revenue source for the Thai government, contributing over 537 billion baht in fiscal year 2025.

The proposed changes are designed to improve tax collection efficiency and address health and environmental concerns, such as the introduction of a carbon tax and adjustments to taxes on high-pollution products like batteries.

Pornchai Teeravech, Director-General of the Excise Department, stated that the outlook for tax collection remains positive, following a 7.58% overachievement in Q1 of fiscal year 2026.

He also highlighted the importance of pushing for the pending excise tax law amendments, including the single rate for cigarettes, which would enhance both volume and value-based collection efficiency.

Further changes under consideration include raising taxes on alcoholic beverages, beer, and other "sin" goods, as well as tightening regulations on products that harm public health or the environment.