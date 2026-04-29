U-Tapao megaproject enters delivery phase after long delay

The first-stage investment is expected to be around THB10 billion, with further expansion to be triggered when airport usage reaches about 80% of available capacity.

Mr Keeree Kanjanapas, executive chairman of UTA, said the first phase would concentrate on the passenger terminal and core infrastructure, while the long-term goal remains to expand U-Tapao’s capacity to 60 million passengers a year.

Rail-link condition relaxed to unlock construction

The project had been held back partly by conditions tied to the high-speed rail linking Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao.

On January 29, 2026, EECO and UTA signed a joint contract management agreement, clearing the way for work to begin on sections of the project that were ready to proceed.

UTA also agreed to waive certain contractual conditions linked to the high-speed rail project, allowing construction to move ahead without waiting for the rail project to be finalised.

The move effectively separates immediate airport development from the rail-link timeline, while still leaving the high-speed train as a key factor in the project’s long-term success.

Aviation City to support EEC growth

Mr Tharith Issarayangyun, deputy secretary-general of the EECO, said the project would transform U-Tapao from an existing airfield into a world-class commercial airport hub.

UTA is expected to conduct roadshows to attract airlines, investors and international companies to the Aviation City, with the broader aim of positioning the EEC as a green hub for the economy, industry and advanced technology.

The Aviation City component is expected to include real estate development such as hotels, shopping malls and residential areas. Development of these commercial zones is slated to begin in late 2026 to help build investor confidence around the project.

Runway and utilities remain key to full launch

Public-sector works are also advancing alongside the private-sector airport development.

The Royal Thai Navy is currently constructing Runway 2 and taxiways, with completion scheduled for May 2028. Supporting infrastructure, including water, electricity and aviation fuel systems, is also being accelerated to ensure the airport is ready for commercial operations.

Once completed, U-Tapao is intended to serve as Bangkok’s third major international airport and a key aviation gateway for the EEC, supporting tourism, logistics, advanced industry and investment across Thailand’s eastern region.

The project is now entering its most important test: proving that a megaproject long associated with delays can be delivered in phases, attract real demand and grow into the aviation hub Thailand has promised for years.