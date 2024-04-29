Thailand’s human rights record remains dismal, says Amnesty International

Conducted by Amnesty International, the report titled “The State of the World’s Human Rights: April 2024” showed that the rights of Thai children have been continuously suppressed, especially individuals participating in a youth-led movement during recent years.

The study, which looks into human rights concerns during 2023 in 155 countries, said Thai authorities used criminalisation, surveillance and intimidation as means to subdue the young protestors.

“Amnesty urges the Thai government to drop all criminal proceedings against child protesters charged with participating in peaceful assemblies or for the exercise of their rights to freedom of expression,” said Piyanuch Kotsan, director of Amnesty International Thailand, during the launch of the report on Wednesday (April 24).

Thai youngsters took a leading role during protests in 2020, which were held in opposition to General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government following the disbanding of Move Forward’s predecessor, Future Forward.

According to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR), since 2020, out of 1,938 people charged over their participation in protests, 286 are children.

Many of those prosecuted were charged under an emergency decree banning public gatherings, sedition, and lese-majeste, known as Article 112 of the Penal code, TLHR’s data showed.

Amongst them was 15-year-old girl Thanalop “Yok” Phalanchai who was jailed for 51 days owing to her participation in a protest in 2022 calling for the repeal of Article 112.