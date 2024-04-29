Former ambassador Maris tipped as new Thai foreign minister

Parnpree announced his shock resignation on Sunday after he was stripped of the post of deputy PM in Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s Cabinet reshuffle.
Srettha on Monday declined to name Parnpree’s successor until his qualifications were officially vetted. However, he said the candidate has considerable experience in diplomacy and has been working for Pheu Thai behind the scenes for a long time.
That comment led to speculation that former envoy Maris is poised to step up as foreign minister.
Maris worked as an adviser to Parnpree during his tenure as foreign minister. He also has experience as a Thai ambassador to several countries, including Australia and Nepal.
Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Thaksin’s sister, appointed Maris as ambassador to Vanuatu.
Maris is known to have been close to Thaksin since the latter was appointed foreign minister in the Chuan Leekpai government in 1994.
However, another possible contender has emerged after Pheu Thai Party secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong hinted that Pheu Thai list MP and former foreign minister Noppadol Pattama was in the picture.
Sorawong said the next foreign minister would be selected by Srettha himself, adding “I don’t know whether it will be Noppadol or not”.