Former ambassador Maris tipped as new Thai foreign minister

Parnpree announced his shock resignation on Sunday after he was stripped of the post of deputy PM in Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s Cabinet reshuffle.

Srettha on Monday declined to name Parnpree’s successor until his qualifications were officially vetted. However, he said the candidate has considerable experience in diplomacy and has been working for Pheu Thai behind the scenes for a long time.

That comment led to speculation that former envoy Maris is poised to step up as foreign minister.