Senior officials behind Cholnan’s Cabinet removal: rural doctors

The rural doctors also alleged that the core senior officials dragged their feet instead of responding to Cholnan’s policies and eventually laid a trap, pitting him against the National Health Security Office (NHSO). The row was over the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme, which traditionally falls under the jurisdiction of the NHSO. However, this group of officials wanted to wrest this authority away from NHSO, sparking a bitter feud.

The post said that Srettha had no choice but to remove Cholnan in the wake of this row.

The Rural Doctor Society says it is now placing its hopes on Cholnan’s successor Somsak Thepsuthin and is optimistic he will help reform the universal healthcare system to benefit all Thais.