Third lese majeste conviction brings lawyer’s term to 10 years

The court added another two years to human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa’s sentence for championing the cause of young activists rallying against the draconian lese majeste law. The rally was at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre on August 3, 2021.

The court ruled that state witnesses’ accounts showed that Arnon had defamed the Royal Family at the rally.

The court also found Arnon guilty of violating the emergency decree and the Disease Control Act, which was implemented due to Covid-19 restrictions. He was also found guilty of using an amplifier in a public place without permission.