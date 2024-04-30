It’s au revoir, not goodbye, Parnpree tells Foreign Ministry staff

Parnpree had gone to his office to pick up the last of his belongings and to bid his staff farewell. In his parting message, the former minister thanked the Foreign Ministry’s permanent secretary and other officials for providing him with staunch support during his seven months in office.

He said this support and unity helped the Foreign Ministry lead Thailand through several crises in a short time. He also thanked the officials for helping him implement many policies successfully.

After bidding farewell to the officials, many with tears in their eyes, Parnpree told reporters that he had not told anybody that he was going to the ministry to retrieve his belongings.