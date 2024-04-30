It’s au revoir, not goodbye, Parnpree tells Foreign Ministry staff

Parnpree had gone to his office to pick up the last of his belongings and to bid his staff farewell. In his parting message, the former minister thanked the Foreign Ministry’s permanent secretary and other officials for providing him with staunch support during his seven months in office.
He said this support and unity helped the Foreign Ministry lead Thailand through several crises in a short time. He also thanked the officials for helping him implement many policies successfully.
After bidding farewell to the officials, many with tears in their eyes, Parnpree told reporters that he had not told anybody that he was going to the ministry to retrieve his belongings.
“I was startled to see almost everybody come down to bid me goodbye,” Parnpree said. “I told them this was just a temporary parting, as I was not going anywhere. They can still use my services anytime.”
Parnpree also said that Foreign Ministry officials were well qualified and had great potential, so no matter who the next foreign minister is, the officials will be successful in their missions.
Parnpree gave up his Foreign Affairs portfolio as soon after learning that he had lost his post as deputy prime minister in the Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday.
On Monday, he explained that he had been holding both posts all along, and suddenly losing the deputy premier’s post would affect his credibility in the international community.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin nominated veteran diplomat Maris Sangiampongsa, former advisor to Parnpree, to the post of foreign minister.
After the nomination, Maris joined other ministers who had been newly appointed or transferred in the Sunday reshuffle, to meet Srettha at Government House.
They included Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, who is also deputy prime minister, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, PM’s Office Minister Pichit Chuenban, and Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanit.
They reportedly came to meet Srettha to learn about preparations for the swearing-in ceremony and to discuss the working policies of their respective ministries.