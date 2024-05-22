Yingluck confident of new people’s constitution under Pheu Thai govt

Yingluck, whose caretaker government was toppled by a coup on May 22, 2014, expressed optimism in a Facebook post on the 10th anniversary of the coup.

“Ten years have passed since the coup on May 22, 2014. It has been a long time, but I am starting to have hope now,” Yingluck posted.

“I hope to see Thailand return to democracy with a new constitution written by the people, for the people.”

She said the new charter would allow the country to reach its full potential in terms of development, offering a better standard of living to all people.

“I’m waiting to see a new charter that will lead the country to genuine democracy,” Yingluck concluded.