Srettha can defend himself over Pichit’s appointment: Prommin

Prime Minster Srettha Thavisin can present a strong defence over the appointment of former lawyer Pichit Cheunban as PM’s Office Minister, PM’s secretary-general Prommin Lertsuridej said.
He added that Pichit’s appointment was straightforward and in accordance with the law.
Prommin was speaking to reporters on Thursday after six of nine Constitutional Court judges voted to accept a petition from 40 senators seeking to remove Srettha as PM. The petition accused Srettha of violating political ethics by appointing Pichit as minister even though he had been once jailed for contempt of court.
The court dropped the case against Pichit as he gave up his post before the judges sat down to deliberate on the petition against him.
Pichit was given the portfolio after the Cabinet reshuffle on April 28. In 2008, while representing ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra in court over a controversial land case, the former lawyer was charged with offering a cash bribe of 2 million baht contained in a snack bag to court officials.
He was sentenced to six months in jail for contempt of court when he argued that the bag was only supposed to contain snacks. After completing the court-ordered jail term, the public prosecutors dropped the bribery charges against him.
Prommin said the Cabinet Secretariat would have to wait for an official statement from the Constitutional Court Office about the ruling before it can send a written defence.
When asked to comment on how Srettha managed to escape suspension by a narrow margin (5:4), Prommin only said the judges had the power to consider details of the case’s legal technicalities.
“But, I hereby affirm that Pichit’s appointment was done in line with the law and there should be no problem [in defending the prime minister,” he said.
Prommin added that he had learned from the Council of State that the court will send its written ruling to the Cabinet Secretariat for a reply.
“And we are ready to explain the issue anytime,” Prommin said when asked if the written defence will be ready within the 15-day deadline.