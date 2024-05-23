Srettha can defend himself over Pichit’s appointment: Prommin

Prommin said the Cabinet Secretariat would have to wait for an official statement from the Constitutional Court Office about the ruling before it can send a written defence.

When asked to comment on how Srettha managed to escape suspension by a narrow margin (5:4), Prommin only said the judges had the power to consider details of the case’s legal technicalities.

“But, I hereby affirm that Pichit’s appointment was done in line with the law and there should be no problem [in defending the prime minister,” he said.

Prommin added that he had learned from the Council of State that the court will send its written ruling to the Cabinet Secretariat for a reply.

“And we are ready to explain the issue anytime,” Prommin said when asked if the written defence will be ready within the 15-day deadline.

