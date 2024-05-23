Lawyer calls on CIB to authenticate signatures of 40 senators

A lawyer called on the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) to find out if any of the 40 senators’ signatures in the petition against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had been forged.

Lawyer Thanetnat Sukhonthaphan filed the complaint shortly before the Constitutional Court accepted the petition from 40 senators.

The petition calls upon the court to see if Srettha had breached the charter and violated political ethics by appointing former lawyer Pichit Chuenban as minister even though he had once been jailed.