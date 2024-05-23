Lawyer calls on CIB to authenticate signatures of 40 senators

A lawyer called on the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) to find out if any of the 40 senators’ signatures in the petition against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had been forged.
Lawyer Thanetnat Sukhonthaphan filed the complaint shortly before the Constitutional Court accepted the petition from 40 senators.
The petition calls upon the court to see if Srettha had breached the charter and violated political ethics by appointing former lawyer Pichit Chuenban as minister even though he had once been jailed.
Thanetnat said he called for an investigation because he had learned on Wednesday that at least four of the 40 senators denied signing the petition. Hence, he said, the CIB should check the authenticity of all 40 signatures on the petition.
He added that CIB has accepted the complaint and promised to speed up the investigation.