Worried FTI chief seeks speedy conclusion of court case against Srettha

FTI president Kriengkrai Thiennukul said that although the court had not suspended Srettha from performing his duties as PM, its decision to accept the petition of 40 senators had already created risks that damaged the confidence of Thai and foreign investors.

Six out of nine constitutional court judges voted to accept the petition to review whether Srettha had breached the charter and political ethics by appointing Pichit Cheunban as PM’s Office minister despite questions about his qualification.

Five of the nine judges voted not to suspend Srettha from duty.

“Risks now exist and they affect confidence,” Kriengkrai said.

He said before the court made a decision, many investors in Thailand and abroad and many foreign diplomats had started to inquire with him about the likely scenarios from the case.