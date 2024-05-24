CCTV footage recorded during Netiporn’s death still out of bounds

The lawyer of deceased political activist Netiporn “Bung” Sanesangkhom has alleged that the Department of Corrections (DOC) is unreasonably refusing to hand over CCTV footage of the time of her death.
Kritsadang Nutjaras told reporters on Friday that he had filed a request for the footage with Justice Minister Pol Colonel Tawee Sodsong and was scheduled to receive it today at the Medical Correctional Institute in Bangkok. However, when he showed up to take delivery, the officials refused to hand it over, citing three reasons.
The first reason they said was to protect the identity of medical staffers, the second was security as the institute is part of the correctional facility and lastly, the footage could damage the deceased as it recorded the resuscitation process, the lawyer said.
Kritsadang added that the officials also expressed concerns that the deceased’s family and lawyer would make the footage public once it is handed over. Hence, they advised him to file an appeal with the Official Information Commission and the Administrative Court.
The department also said it had invited Netiporn’s family on Wednesday to come and view the footage if they wanted.
The lawyer, however, said the department’s reasons were unacceptable, as there is a vast difference between viewing the footage and obtaining it. He said the film can easily be tampered with while being shown to viewers.
He added that the DOC also failed to clarify the incident and prove its sincerity to the public, as there were several discrepancies in Netiporn’s autopsy and treatment records.
Kritsadang said he will be holding a press conference next week to present his findings on the activist’s treatment under the DOC and cause of death based on all the evidence he has been able to find.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) called on the authorities to impartially and transparently investigate Netiporn’s death.
“Thai Prime Minister Srettha [Thavisin] should promptly fulfil his pledge to investigate Netiporn’s death in detention,” said Elaine Pearson, HRW’s Asia director. “It’s critically important for any officials found to have contributed to her death to be held accountable and to ensure that detainees and prisoners have access to adequate medical care.”
Netiporn died on May 14 after suffering a heart attack due to hunger strike, DOC’s statement said.
Staff at the Medical Correctional Institute performed CPR on Netiporn when she went into cardiac arrest at around 6am on May 14. She was then shifted to Bangkok’s Thammasat University Hospital but pronounced dead by 11.20am.
Netiporn, 28, a member of the anti-monarchy Thalu Wang group, began a hunger strike at the Central Women’s Correctional Institute on January 27 to protest against the revocation of her bail. She was facing lese majeste charges for conducting a public poll in February 2022 about the inconvenience posed by royal motorcades.