CCTV footage recorded during Netiporn’s death still out of bounds

The lawyer of deceased political activist Netiporn “Bung” Sanesangkhom has alleged that the Department of Corrections (DOC) is unreasonably refusing to hand over CCTV footage of the time of her death.

Kritsadang Nutjaras told reporters on Friday that he had filed a request for the footage with Justice Minister Pol Colonel Tawee Sodsong and was scheduled to receive it today at the Medical Correctional Institute in Bangkok. However, when he showed up to take delivery, the officials refused to hand it over, citing three reasons.

The first reason they said was to protect the identity of medical staffers, the second was security as the institute is part of the correctional facility and lastly, the footage could damage the deceased as it recorded the resuscitation process, the lawyer said.

Kritsadang added that the officials also expressed concerns that the deceased’s family and lawyer would make the footage public once it is handed over. Hence, they advised him to file an appeal with the Official Information Commission and the Administrative Court.

The department also said it had invited Netiporn’s family on Wednesday to come and view the footage if they wanted.

The lawyer, however, said the department’s reasons were unacceptable, as there is a vast difference between viewing the footage and obtaining it. He said the film can easily be tampered with while being shown to viewers.

He added that the DOC also failed to clarify the incident and prove its sincerity to the public, as there were several discrepancies in Netiporn’s autopsy and treatment records.