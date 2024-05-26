Majority of senators expected to have links with ‘big-name’ politicians

If they pass the district election level, they would get more money for provincial and national election levels, sources said.

This kind of practice is happening in most northern and northeastern provinces as well as in the South, according to some reports.

Senate poll applicants in the North and Northeast have even been trained about the election rules and how to behave to avoid getting caught by the EC.

In the southern provinces, it has been reported that big houses even hired “peer voters” to apply only to cast their votes for target candidates. The “voter candidates” would get 10,000 baht each, the source said.

As a result, political observers expect the outcome of the new Senate election to be similar to the direct election of senators in 2000, which saw the first elected Senate in Thailand.

At that time, the Senate was dominated by men from big houses and politicians from independent groups.

After the Thai Rak Thai Party, which later became the People Power and then Pheu Thai, won the election to the lower House, the independent senators joined the side of the senators under the control of big houses, which in turn supported the Thai Rak Thai.

The Senate at that time was nicknamed the “Shinawatra Chamber”.

The elected Senate in 2000 was chaired by Suchon Chaleekrua and had power in appointing the EC, the National Anti-Corruption Commission and the Constitutional Court.

With the Thai Rak Thai holding both executive power as the government and controlling both the lower and upper chambers, academics and some activists called the political landscape the “Thaksin regime”, resulting in nearly two decades of political turbulence.

