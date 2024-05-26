Ex-deputy police chief gathering support for impeachment petition

Former deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said Sunday that he has so far gathered more than 16,000 signatures of voters to support his petition to impeach a commissioner of the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

Surachate announced on his Facebook wall on Sunday that he visited Khon Kaen to gather signatures from his supporters to back the petition.

He said he would not name the NACC commissioner in question until he receives the required 20,000 signatures of voters to support the impeachment petition.