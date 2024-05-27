Move Forward MP handed 2 years in jail for lese majeste

Move Forward MP Chonticha Jaengraew was on Monday sentenced to two years in prison after being found guilty of lese majeste (insulting the monarchy) during her speech at a protest in 2021.

Thanyaburi Provincial Court ruled that Chonticha breached the royal defamation law, or Article 112 of the penal code, by criticising the enactment of the 2017 Royal Service Administration Act and how the monarch utilises authority.

Chonticha, who represents Pathum Thani province’s Constituency 3, had also faced a charge of breaking the emergency decree by taking part in a public protest. However, this charge was revoked by the court.

The court decided the grant the MP bail, which saved her from losing her status in Parliament. The Constitution bars jailed individuals from holding political positions.