PM Srettha appoints Wissanu as government legal advisor

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has appointed former deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam as a legal advisor to the Cabinet Secretariat, a Government House source said on Tuesday.

Srettha issued the appointment order on Monday afternoon after seeking Wissanu’s advice on defending himself against accusations that appointing a Cabinet minister with a prison record breached the Constitution.

The Constitutional Court agreed to hear the case after 40 senators petitioned for a ruling on the appointment of Pichit Chuenban as a PM’s Office minister despite concern over his jail record.