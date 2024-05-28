PM Srettha appoints Wissanu as government legal advisor

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has appointed former deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam as a legal advisor to the Cabinet Secretariat, a Government House source said on Tuesday.
Srettha issued the appointment order on Monday afternoon after seeking Wissanu’s advice on defending himself against accusations that appointing a Cabinet minister with a prison record breached the Constitution.
The Constitutional Court agreed to hear the case after 40 senators petitioned for a ruling on the appointment of Pichit Chuenban as a PM’s Office minister despite concern over his jail record.
Wissanu will work at Government House and report to Cabinet secretary-general Natjaree Anuntasilpa soon, the source said.
Wissanu has served in several governments as a top legal expert, rising to the post of deputy prime minister in the previous administration.