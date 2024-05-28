PM Srettha appoints Wissanu as government legal advisor

TUESDAY, MAY 28, 2024

Appointment comes after prime minister sought legal expert’s advice on court case stemming from appointment of minister with jail record

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has appointed former deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam as a legal advisor to the Cabinet Secretariat, a Government House source said on Tuesday.

Srettha issued the appointment order on Monday afternoon after seeking Wissanu’s advice on defending himself against accusations that appointing a Cabinet minister with a prison record breached the Constitution.   

The Constitutional Court agreed to hear the case after 40 senators petitioned for a ruling on the appointment of Pichit Chuenban as a PM’s Office minister despite concern over his jail record.

Wissanu will work at Government House and report to Cabinet secretary-general Natjaree Anuntasilpa soon, the source said.

Wissanu has served in several governments as a top legal expert, rising to the post of deputy prime minister in the previous administration.
 

