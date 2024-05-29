Thaksin to be indicted on lese majeste, computer crime charges

However, the filing of charges in court was today postponed after Thaksin’s lawyer submitted a medical certificate showing his client had contracted COVID-19 and had been advised by a doctor to rest for seven days. The lawyer asked for the indictment hearing to be postponed to June 25.

After considering the request, the prosecutor granted the postponement and ordered Thaksin to appear at an indictment hearing on June 18.

“Currently, Thaksin is a suspect, which will change to a defendant once the court accepts the case,” the spokesman said.