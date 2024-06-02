Srettha confident of explaining contentious Cabinet appointment to court

"In this appointment, there are several dissatisfied parties. However, it is the duty of the administration to explain. Whether it is satisfactory or not, please clarify first, and let the court be the judge. I can confirm the integrity and sincerity of my decision."

As for the impact of this case on his administration, Srettha acknowledged that it may affect the confidence of foreign investors because the perception that emerges could influence negotiations on free trade agreements with various countries. Additionally, it could affect initiatives such as Thailand's national development plan, and “Ignite Thailand”, which has been announced.

Srettha said that he had told his team that they must work harder to build confidence and ensure work progresses smoothly without obstacles. “The government is making every effort to move forward and create confidence across all sectors, showing that the government is determined to continue to work diligently,” he said.

Srettha has made over 15 overseas trips in the past 10 months, and these have been considered crucial missions. The discussions held with governments and investors in various countries were aimed at showcasing Thailand as ready for investment and to instil confidence in businesses, he said. Questions have been raised, however, regarding the success of these trips, and the actual volume of investment they generated as well as when they will materialise.