Legal eagle Wissanu’s first job is to vet PM’s written defence

As for Srettha’s defence in court, Wissanu said he had learned that the first draft of the defence has been written and will be handed to him for review today. If nothing is wrong, then Srettha can sign it and submit it to the Constitutional Court within the 15-day deadline, he added.

On May 23, the Constitutional Court voted 6:3 to accept the petition filed against Srettha by a group of 40 senators and gave the PM 15 days to submit his defence.

Wissanu said he had learned that Srettha’s defence was being drafted by a legal team led by Pichit with input from the Office of the Council of State and the Cabinet Secretariat.

When asked why he agreed to work for Srettha despite his poor health, Wissanu said he had given the option a lot of thought and eventually relented when the PM visited him at home to explain exactly why he was needed as a special adviser.

“I have sympathy for the prime minister, who gave me several reasons why he needed me. Helping him for a while will not jeopardise my health and will not cause any damage to the country,” he said. “I’m just an ordinary adviser and the premier already has five political advisers.”

Also, he said, since his post was not related to politics, he could work from home on most days and only needed to attend Cabinet meetings every Tuesday in Government House.

Wissanu added that if Pheu Thai MPs object to his appointment, he will happily leave the post. Apparently, many Pheu Thai MPs have expressed their dislike for Wissanu because he had served as a deputy PM in the last government led by General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

“If opposition mounts, I’ll leave. I don’t get anything from this post and will get to rest at home on Tuesdays,” he said.



