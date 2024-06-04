Legal eagle Wissanu’s first job is to vet PM’s written defence

Ex-deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam said his first task as adviser to the PM will be to vet Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s written defence over the appointment of a minister.
Wissanu was speaking to reporters on Tuesday before heading to the Cabinet meeting in his capacity as Srettha’s adviser.
He was referring to a case filed against Srettha with the Constitutional Court, in which he was accused of violating political ethics and the charter by appointing ex-lawyer Pichit Chuenban as PM’s Office minister despite his questionable background.
Pichit’s qualifications are being questioned because he served time in prison for contempt of court for allegedly trying to bribe Supreme Court officials. This was in 2008, when he was representing former PM Thaksin Shinawatra in court over a controversial land deal.
Wissanu, a legal expert himself, said he had checked out his office at the Cabinet Secretariat and that returning to Government House was like coming home because he has worked in the government for over 30 years.
The legal eagle also said that he will be holding the post that Pichit held before being appointed as minister in a Cabinet reshuffle in late April.
In addition to overseeing the government’s legal affairs, Wissanu has also been tasked by Srettha to monitor the weekly Cabinet meeting and report any possible problems. He said he will not raise objections in the meetings, but will inform the premier later.
He said if any Cabinet meeting results in a legal problem, then he can act as a witness and help recount the meeting.
As for Srettha’s defence in court, Wissanu said he had learned that the first draft of the defence has been written and will be handed to him for review today. If nothing is wrong, then Srettha can sign it and submit it to the Constitutional Court within the 15-day deadline, he added.
On May 23, the Constitutional Court voted 6:3 to accept the petition filed against Srettha by a group of 40 senators and gave the PM 15 days to submit his defence.
Wissanu said he had learned that Srettha’s defence was being drafted by a legal team led by Pichit with input from the Office of the Council of State and the Cabinet Secretariat.
When asked why he agreed to work for Srettha despite his poor health, Wissanu said he had given the option a lot of thought and eventually relented when the PM visited him at home to explain exactly why he was needed as a special adviser.
“I have sympathy for the prime minister, who gave me several reasons why he needed me. Helping him for a while will not jeopardise my health and will not cause any damage to the country,” he said. “I’m just an ordinary adviser and the premier already has five political advisers.”
Also, he said, since his post was not related to politics, he could work from home on most days and only needed to attend Cabinet meetings every Tuesday in Government House.
Wissanu added that if Pheu Thai MPs object to his appointment, he will happily leave the post. Apparently, many Pheu Thai MPs have expressed their dislike for Wissanu because he had served as a deputy PM in the last government led by General Prayut Chan-o-cha.
“If opposition mounts, I’ll leave. I don’t get anything from this post and will get to rest at home on Tuesdays,” he said.