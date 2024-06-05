Paetongtarn quells Pheu Thai rebellion over Wissanu’s appointment

Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra has told her party’s MPs to accept Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s appointment of Wissanu Krea-ngam as his legal adviser, warning the government coalition will collapse if Srettha is deposed.

Paetongtarn issued the warning during a meeting of Pheu Thai lawmakers at party headquarters on Wednesday.

Srettha appointed Wissanu, a deputy PM in the previous government led by General Prayut Chan-o-cha, as he prepares to defend himself in a case at the Constitutional Court. The case stems from an accusation made by 40 senators that Srettha breached the Constitution by appointing Pichit Chuenban as a minister despite the latter’s prison record.