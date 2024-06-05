Paetongtarn quells Pheu Thai rebellion over Wissanu’s appointment

Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra has told her party’s MPs to accept Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s appointment of Wissanu Krea-ngam as his legal adviser, warning the government coalition will collapse if Srettha is deposed.
Paetongtarn issued the warning during a meeting of Pheu Thai lawmakers at party headquarters on Wednesday.
Srettha appointed Wissanu, a deputy PM in the previous government led by General Prayut Chan-o-cha, as he prepares to defend himself in a case at the Constitutional Court. The case stems from an accusation made by 40 senators that Srettha breached the Constitution by appointing Pichit Chuenban as a minister despite the latter’s prison record.
Paetongtarn acknowledged that some Pheu Thai MPs may feel uneasy about appointing a former “enemy” to advise the prime minister.
“Please be at ease. Wissanu has come in with good intentions to help the government,” she told MPs.
She added that Wissanu had also worked under the Thai Rak Thai government led by her father, Thaksin.
“He is a well-rounded and capable person. Please accept him and understand his appointment and accept it.”
Paetongtarn said Srettha needed a strong adviser to ensure that the government does not violate administrative rules while enforcing its policies.
“So, it’s good that we have a capable person working for us.”
She also asked MPs to unite behind Srettha as he fights the court case, calling it the main legal obstacle facing the government.
“This is because if the prime minister is unable to stay in office, neither can the coalition and the House,” Paetongtarn warned.
She invited any Pheu Thai MPs who were dissatisfied with Wissanu’s appointment to come and talk to her.
During the meeting, she also emphasised that all Pheu Thai MPs must be present at House meetings to deliberate the fiscal 2028 budget bill in the next parliamentary session.