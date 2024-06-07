EC to go ahead with Senate poll despite charter court pending review





The petitions filed by six senatorial candidates question whether the fact that candidates can vote among themselves will prevent political interference and if a clause in Article 36 allowing candidates to seek help from others to introduce themselves would create an uneven playing field.

Earlier reports on Thursday indicated that the EC had assessed the situation and would present several options. One of these involved the EC exercising its authority to announce the postponement of the district-level voting slated for June 9 (Sunday) pending a clear ruling from the charter court.

Should the EC adhere to the original roadmap and the Constitutional Court rules that Senate candidates voting solely for themselves with more than one vote violates the Constitution, then candidates will start filing appeals to the EC, the Office of the Ombudsman and the Administrative Court. This scenario might lead to the election being nullified and the EC potentially being sued for damages as shown in previous cases.



