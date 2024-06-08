Srettha says his explanation to charter court ready for submission

The deadline for the submission is June 10. Srettha said that he had signed the document on Thursday and that Wissanu Krea-ngam, the prime minister's adviser, along with all relevant parties, had discussed and reviewed the document.
Srettha declined to comment when asked how confident he was about the explanations he had provided, as the matter was sub-judice. However, he confirmed that the explanation had fully addressed the allegations, and the document could be submitted within the June 10 deadline.
The charter court has sought an explanation from Srettha after the judges voted 6-3 to accept a petition by 40 outgoing senators seeking the removal of the prime minister from his post for violation of ethics in the appointment of Phichit.
The petition sought a ruling from the court on the status of the PM due to the appointment of Phichit, who was deemed to lack the necessary qualifications. The court had asked for Srettha’s response within 15 days.