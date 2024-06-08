Srettha says his explanation to charter court ready for submission

The deadline for the submission is June 10. Srettha said that he had signed the document on Thursday and that Wissanu Krea-ngam, the prime minister's adviser, along with all relevant parties, had discussed and reviewed the document.

Srettha declined to comment when asked how confident he was about the explanations he had provided, as the matter was sub-judice. However, he confirmed that the explanation had fully addressed the allegations, and the document could be submitted within the June 10 deadline.