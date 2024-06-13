EC rebuked over leak of ID card numbers of 23,000+ Senate candidates

A strict warning was issued after the Election Commission (EC) accidentally released the national ID numbers of some 23,000 senatorial election candidates who had passed the district-level election.

The Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC)’s Eagle Eye Centre said in a Facebook post on Thursday that the EC Office had violated the personal data protection law by publicly disclosing the ID card numbers of 23,645 candidates.

The centre said it has warned the EC Office to immediately conceal the numbers and explain the reason behind the leak.

The PDPC Office comes under the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry and is in charge of enforcing the PDPC Act to protect sensitive personal data.