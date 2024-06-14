Thaksin sets out to reunite political ‘big names and major families

The upcoming PAO election in Pathum Thani is viewed as a rematch for the local major families, with Chan Puangpet running with Pheu Thai's support, competing against Pol. Lt. Gen. Kamronwit Thoopkrachang, whose son is rallying MFP MPs to campaign for him.

The prominent families in Pathum Thani that are aligned with the red camp include the Leenavarat, Phiromprom, Kiatphattanachai, Nopkham, Eungampornwilai and Prasertsuk clans.

On June 12, Thaksin launched a campaign to reignite support in Nonthaburi by attending the birthday celebration of Somnuk Thanadechakul, the mayor of Nonthaburi city. Somnuk nearly joined the Orange camp due to its strong momentum, but Thaksin managed to bring him back to the red camp.

In the 2023 election, Nonthaburi saw MFP winning all 8 seats. In the upcoming PAO election in Nonthaburi, the "Bee Group" (a local coalition) will see Pheu Thai, Bhumjaithai, and United Thai Nation parties likely field Pol. Col. Thongchai Yenprasert for another term as the PAO chief.

Thaksin’s efforts to rally support in Nonthaburi have garnered the backing of major local figures.

He also plans to tour Nakhon Pathom to negotiate with the Sasomsap family to return to the Pheu Thai fold.

The Sasomsap family is currently aligned with the Chart Thai Pattana Party, a coalition partner in the government, but future negotiations will determine whether they will remain with a smaller party or rejoin a larger one.

In the 2023 election, Nakhon Pathom had 6 MP seats distributed among Chart Thai Pattana (3), Move Forward (2), and United Thai Nation (1). MFP’s entry into the Sasomsap family’s territory indicates the potential for further gains in the next election. The upcoming PAO election will see Jirawat Sasomsap running as the major family’s candidate. It will be crucial to watch who Move Forward will nominate as their challenger.

Besides rallying the major families for the PAO election to counter the Orange wave, Thaksin is also likely to bring back former allies who have joined other parties, focusing on members from the Palang Pracharath Party, such as Trinuch Thienthong from Sa Kaeo, Warathep Rattanakorn from Kamphaeng Phet, Santi Promphat from Phetchabun, and Capt. Thammanat Prompao from Phayao.

Every step of Thaksin’s movements, as he positions himself as the central figure of political power, must be closely monitored to see which major families and groups he will align with in his strategy to counter the Orange wave and isolate MFP.

