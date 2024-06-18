Four political cases negatively affecting Thailand’s economy

Today (June 18) will see developments in four political cases, namely:

The Constitutional Court is set to review the case of 40 senators petitioning to remove Prime Minister Srettha.

The Constitutional Court is scheduled to consider the dissolution of the Move Forward Party.

The prosecutor is summoning former Prime Minister Thaksin to court to face the charge of lese majeste for an interview he gave to a South Korean media outlet in 2015,

The Constitutional Court is to decide on the petition on whether the Organic Act on the acquisition of senators violates the Constitution.

These four political cases are major issues, shaking the confidence of investors, the public, and the nation, leading to the very real risk of an already troubled economy worsening further.