865 billion baht loan needed to stimulate economic growth

Deputy PM and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira told the Parliament on Wednesday that the proposed borrowing of 865 billion baht to offset the deficit in fiscal 2025 budget bill is necessary to revive the sluggish economy and ensure that Thailand’s GDP can still expand to meet the target.

He also assured lawmakers that the loan will strictly be within the framework of the government’s fiscal discipline.

The House of Representatives started deliberating the fiscal 2025 budget bill on Wednesday. The bill seeks to allocate 3.7 trillion baht to government spending against a projected revenue of 2.8 trillion baht.

The planned spending will include 2.7 trillion baht for fixed expenditures, 908 billion baht for investments and 150 billion baht for loan repayments.

The government would borrow 865 billion baht to offset the deficit, which will make the deficit ratio higher than for fiscal 2024. However, the government planned to allocate a larger portion to investments to stimulate future economic growth.

“We need to borrow 865 billion baht in order to fix the economy that has been growing only marginally since the 1997 Tom Yum Kung crisis,” Pichai said. “The Thai economy used to grow by two digits, but since Covid-19 it has only expanded by 0.4% annually. This is an abnormal condition.”