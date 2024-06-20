As 250 junta-appointed senators bow out, a look into their legacy

Among other things, their controversial actions during the past five years in office included blocking the leaders of two election-winning parties from becoming the prime minister and rejecting 18 charter amendment bills.

The 250 senators officially completed their tenure in May after they took office in May 2019. They will be caretaker senators until the EC announces the newly-elected 200 senators, scheduled for July 2.

Following are their key “performances” and the notorious nicknames they were given during the past five years.

“Deactivating senators”

Since the first Senate under the provisions of the 2017 Constitution following the 2014 coup was powered by provisional clauses of the charter to elect the prime minister, the democratic side and Pheu Thai and Move Forward Party have been campaigning for voters to elect them overwhelmingly so they could “deactivate” the senators in the election for PM election. The campaigns led to the coining of the term “deactivating senators”.