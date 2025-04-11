BTS Group and VGI Received the Climate Action Leaders Recognition Certificates

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited (BTS Group) and VGI Public Company Limited (VGI), represented by Dr. Nalinrat Masomboon, Senior Sustainability Department Manager, received the Climate Action Leaders Recognition 2025 certificate from Dr. Natcha Likitkitworakul, Advisor to the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, on 27 March 2025, at the Climate Action Forum held at the United Nation, Thailand.

BTS Group is one of 50 private sector organisations recognized as a “Sustainability Partner” from Sustainism (stnsm.org) a global collaborative initiative aimed at systematically advancing policies and missions for climate and environmental restoration. The recognition is supported and endorsed by AFMA (Agricultural and Food Marketing Association for Asia and the Pacific – UN FAO) in collaboration with Sustainism, a sustainability partnership network dedicated to fostering alliances under the principle of SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.