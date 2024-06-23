Many Thais believe coalition partners want to topple Srettha govt: poll

The survey carried out under the theme “Believe it or not” by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) was carried out among 1,310 random respondents, at least 18 years old, nationwide from June 19 to 20. The results were announced on Sunday.

When asked whether they believe there were secret political deals during the past year:

39.77%: Believe very much

31.06%: Quite believe it

15.73%: Rather not believe it

10.31%: Absolutely don’t believe it

3.13%: No comment