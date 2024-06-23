Many Thais believe coalition partners want to topple Srettha govt: poll

The survey carried out under the theme “Believe it or not” by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) was carried out among 1,310 random respondents, at least 18 years old, nationwide from June 19 to 20. The results were announced on Sunday.
When asked whether they believe there were secret political deals during the past year:
39.77%: Believe very much
31.06%: Quite believe it
15.73%: Rather not believe it
10.31%: Absolutely don’t believe it
3.13%: No comment
Asked whether they believe coalition partners were trying to topple the Srettha government:
31.45%: Quite believe it
26.03%: Rather not believe it
21.83%: Absolutely don’t believe it
17.71%: Believe it very much
2.98%: No comment
Asked whether they believe the prime minister would be changed soon:
28.70%: Absolutely don’t believe it
28.02%: Rather not believe it
25.34%: Quite believe it
15.73%: Believe it very much
2.21%: No comment
When asked whether they believe a political party would be dissolved soon:
31.15%: Quite believe it
23.66%: Rather not believe it
21.60%: Believe it very much
20.61%: Absolutely don’t believe it
2.98%: No comment
When asked whether certain candidates used political connections to win senatorial election:
55.42%: Believe very much
28.55%: Quite believe it
7.63%: Rather not believe it
7.48%: Absolutely don’t believe it
0.92%: No comment