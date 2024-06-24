Srettha denies Pheu Thai plans to cut list-MPs to thwart Move Forward

Former Move Forward leader Pita said his party was not worried about changes to the Constitution.

He said however that any amendment should benefit people, ensure fairness among political parties and remove sources of political conflict. He expressed confidence that Move Forward would win the next election despite what he said was an unfair political system.

“We should not amend [the Constitution] to benefit politicians but rather to restore the people’s power in the long term,” he said.

Constituency MP seats should be increased from 350 to 400, and party-list seats should be reduced from 150 to 100, Pita added. He also proposed improving the criteria used to calculate the number of party-list MPs.

Move Forward is currently threatened with dissolution in a court case stemming from its push to amend Article 112, or the lese majeste law. The Constitutional Court will hear the case from July 3 and rule on whether the push amounts to an attempt to undermine constitutional monarchy.