Expert: Srettha and MFP cases threaten Thailand’s economic revival

Thailand’s economic revival is being threatened by major political issues including court cases against the prime minister and opposition party, an expert from the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) said on Monday.

TDRI researcher Nonarit Bisonyabut warned that Thailand’s new “economic dawn” driven by global recovery and domestic stimulus was being overshadowed by heavy clouds.

Interest rates in Europe and the US had begun falling, signalling a global revival cycle, Nonarit said. But political turmoil in Thailand was blocking the light, he added.