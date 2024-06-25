Notable business people vying for upper house seats

The ongoing senatorial election is in its final stretch with the national level voting scheduled for Wednesday (June 26) at Impact Forum in Nonthaburi province.

According to the Election Commission (EC), a total of 3,000 candidates, 2,164 males and 836 females, have passed the district and provincial level voting on June 9 and 16, respectively, out of the total 45,753 candidates.

The candidates will vote among themselves to select the new 200-member Senate to replace the 250-member Senate appointed by the junta after the 2014 military-led coup, whose term had ended on May 10.

For this year’s election, the incumbents have been categorised into 20 professions. The Nation looks at some of the elected candidates from five categories, namely 8, 9, 11, 12 and 13, which focus on business entrepreneurs.

Category 8 is for professionals in environment, urban planning, property, infrastructure, and energy industries. Notable candidates in this group include Woravit Chailimpamontri, a director at National Power Supply Plc., Patima Jeerapaet, CEO of Thai AirAsiaX, and Sittichai Kritvivat, CEO of Solartron Plc.

Other notable names in this group include business guru Taninrat Pakdeepinyo, former director of Central Pattana and 304 Industrial Park, and Nirat Yoopakdee, managing director of Regent Green Power, developer of low-priced condos in Bangkok.