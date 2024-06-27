Three camps likely to struggle for power in the Senate

With the final and national round of the senatorial election completed yesterday (June 26), the Election Commission is set to officially announce the names of the 200 elected senators and 100 reserves. If no errors or complaints crop up that could delay the announcement, the final results are expected on July 2.

The next step focuses on the Senate itself. The Secretariat of the Senate will require the 200 senators to report, which is tentatively scheduled for the day after the results are announced. Assuming this takes place on July 2, the reporting period will be from July 3 to 5.

Once all senators have reported, the first Senate meeting , tentatively set for July 8 or 9, will be convened, coinciding with the opening of the parliamentary session and thus minimising delays.