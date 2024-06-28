Senator demands probe by EC into irregularities in elections for Senate

Concerns raised include suspicions about the establishment of candidate groups for political gain, discrepancies in qualifications and prohibitions across the 20 occupational groups, and the possibility of candidates being hired to run for the benefit of specific political factions.

Additionally, there are issues regarding individuals voting for themselves in large numbers and a number of candidates receiving unusually high votes. There is also evidence of extensive gatherings and meetings among candidates.

The committee has been monitoring this situation and believes that these actions may violate Section 107 of the Constitution, which mandates that such elections must be conducted with fairness and integrity.