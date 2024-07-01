Pheu Thai-backed candidate wins Pathum Thani election

Khamronwit complained to the EC that the gathering breached election law as it was held as part of campaigning.

The Pathum Thani PAO election was an important battleground for Pheu Thai after the ruling party was heavily defeated in the province by the Move Forward Party at last year’s national election.

Khamronwit said on Sunday night that he would not file a fresh complaint but would await the outcome of his initial complaint.

Khamronwit said he did not regret resigning nine months before completing his term after realising the incumbent would have no authority to solve local people’s issues during the last 180 days of his tenure.

“I’m pleased that I have done my best to help Pathum Thani people during the three years and three months of my tenure,” Khamronwit said.





Charn thanked Pathum Thani voters for entrusting him with the post. Asked if he had anything to say to his rival: Charn answered: “I would like to send a message to brother [Khamronwit] that It’s normal in politics to win some and lose some.”

He promised to introduce new policies at the Pathum Thani PAO.

