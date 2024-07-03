EC indefinitely postpones endorsement of 200 new senators

The Election Commission (EC) will not endorse the 200 senatorial election winners for a while yet, because it has to review complaints of electoral fraud first, the chief commissioner said.

The EC had initially planned to announce the names of the winners on Wednesday, but EC chairman Ittiporn Boonprakong said this has been postponed indefinitely.

He only said the process is not complete yet, declining to specify exactly what complaints or issues are holding up the process.