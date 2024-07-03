EC indefinitely postpones endorsement of 200 new senators

The Election Commission (EC) will not endorse the 200 senatorial election winners for a while yet, because it has to review complaints of electoral fraud first, the chief commissioner said.
The EC had initially planned to announce the names of the winners on Wednesday, but EC chairman Ittiporn Boonprakong said this has been postponed indefinitely.
He only said the process is not complete yet, declining to specify exactly what complaints or issues are holding up the process.
The final round of the election was held last Wednesday. After the ballot counting was completed, several groups of failed candidates submitted complaints to the EC, alleging of voting collusion. They also called on the EC to recount the ballots.
“The EC has to check the complaints first,” Ittiporn added.
He also sidestepped a question when asked if the official results could be announced next week or not.