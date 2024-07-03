A Blue-leaning Senate could stymie Move Forward’s agenda

This means the approval of the remaining NACC member will be the responsibility of the incoming Senate.

In 2027, one more NACC member's term will end.

The terms of six State Audit Commission members will end in September 2024.

The terms of five of the seven Election Commission members will end in 2025, including EC president Itthiporn Boonprakong.

The Ombudsman’s Office will see president Somsak Suwansujarit finish his term.

Given this situation, it is critical to monitor the "balance of power" in the Senate during the same period when independent bodies are undergoing significant changes.

The current Constitution has designed the terms for "members" or "judges" in these independent bodies to overlap, resulting in a situation where these independent bodies are in a state of flux between the "old guard" – many with direct ties to figures like General Prayuth Chan-o-cha and General Prawit Wongsuwan – some of whom are still serving, and the new appointees selected for the incoming Senate.

This is similar to the broader political balance, which is also entering a phase of transition under the negotiation power held by different factions.

Observing the current signals from the Senate, and checking the various factions' stance, it is clear that we are not only witnessing a conservative advance to counter the Orange party – Move Forward Party – but also seeing signs of a power shift within the "conservative bloc" itself.

