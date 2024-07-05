Blue faction set to dominate senate once EC issues certification

General Kriangkrai Srirak, a former assistant army chief and former commander of the 4th Army Region, scored 74 votes in the first category, which includes public administration and security.

Apinan Phuakphong, a former governor of Nakhon Si Thammarat, is a senator-elect in the first category, ranking 10th with the lowest score of 16 votes among the 200 senator-elects.

Notable observations can be made regarding the unusually high number of blue-aligned senators-elect, exceeding 100 votes or more than 50% of the Senate.

Candidates from powerful families with the influence of so-called “blue” people, during the final two rounds of national selection, were observed using an internal communication strategy within the Blue Faction rather than engaging with non-Blue Faction candidates to secure votes.

When approached by non-group candidates seeking votes or attempting to make deals, Blue Faction candidates would often remain silent, avoiding conversations with those outside their group.

Some senators-elect even mentioned that, before the national selection, Blue Faction candidates gathered at a luxury hotel in central Bangkok. This led to a surprisingly large number of Blue Faction senators entering the Senate.

Some Orange Faction senators-elect believe that the EC is unlikely to disqualify a significant number of Blue Faction senators before certifying the results. However, they remain hopeful that if the EC rigorously

investigates the qualifications of or disqualifies Blue Faction senators with questionable qualifications, typically ranked 1st to 5th in each category, it could allow reserve candidates, totalling 100, to move up as senators.

Candidates ranked 6th to 10th in each category are mostly not backed by the influence of powerful blue-aligned families.

This gives Orange Faction senators-elect hope of turning the tables in the senate if reserve candidates can replace Blue Faction senators.

Blue Faction senators with questionable qualifications are disqualified, removing 2-3 senators per group and replacing them with reserve senators, the power of Blue Faction senators in the senate could diminish by as many as 40-60 seats.

However, this scenario is largely wishful thinking among Orange Faction senators-elects, who dream that the new senate will have more independent senators. In reality, it is highly unlikely that the EC will disqualify as many blue-aligned senators as hoped.