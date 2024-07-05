Srettha orders immediate probe into Govt House access pass scandal

The passes in question are said to be those issued to senior officials’ aides and are believed to be sold to people wanting to enter the secure confines of Government House.

When asked how this can be controlled, Srettha said he had recently instructed officials that only those who are directly involved in official work should enter the complex. This would minimise unnecessary expenses and prevent potential administrative inefficiencies, the premier said, adding that “investigating and rectifying the process for issuing access badges is crucial”.

He added that once the full extent of the wrongdoing is uncovered, those involved will be held accountable. Measures are likely to be put in place to prevent similar incidents from recurring in the future, he said.



