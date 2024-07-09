Economic stagnation and plummeting ratings plague Pheu Thai

Meanwhile, the government has tried to push budget allocations to local areas and provinces, as evidenced by the approval of 80 integration projects totalling 11.648 billion baht during cabinet meetings outside Bangkok.

In terms of attracting foreign investment, Srettha has travelled for roadshows and attended key international meetings in the US, Europe and Japan, meeting many top global business leaders. However, concrete results in attracting leading companies to invest remain unclear.

Although there has been an increase in investment promotion requests, actual investment figures, particularly in foreign direct investment (FDI), remain low. So far, large companies announcing investments in Thailand are primarily from China’s electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Meanwhile, large technology firms like Microsoft have announced investment plans in Thailand but have yet to disclose specific investment amounts. Negotiations with major corporations require ongoing efforts.

The failure to address economic problems has inevitably impacted the popularity ratings of both Srettha and Pheu Thai.

On June 9, NIDA Poll released a survey titled “Nine Months of the Srettha Government”, which assessed public satisfaction with the government's performance over three quarters.

The survey found that 34.35% were somewhat dissatisfied, 31.69% were not satisfied at all, 25.19% were quite satisfied, 7.40% were very satisfied.

On June 30, NIDA Poll followed up with the “Quarterly Political Popularity Survey, Q2-2024”.

When asked who they would support for Prime Minister, 45.50% chose Pita Limjaroenrat from the Move Forward Party. Srettha landed just 12.85%, with Pheu Thai’s Paetongtarn Shinawatra coming in at 4.85%.

The popularity of Pita has been steadily increasing, in contrast to the declining ratings of Srettha and Paetongtarn.

In response to declining political ratings, key Pheu Thai figures are well aware of the negative signals but must come to terms with reality to varying degrees, as the past successes of the man widely regarded as chief still cast a shadow to this day.

In terms of strategy, Srettha and Pheu Thai are focusing more on proactive public relations.

Srettha recently launched the “Talk with Srettha” programme on Thailand's national television, with the first episode airing on June 22, explaining his foreign trips.

However, the challenge of proactive PR lies in the fact that the government's achievements have not yet materialised, particularly in addressing economic issues, as economic indicators continue to decline.

Even though the Srettha government has been in power for less than a year, the current sentiment towards the government is not very positive. From now on, it remains to be seen how the administration will adjust its strategy to accelerate economic progress.

They must also turn the tide to restore political ratings, helping to boost Pheu Thai's popularity to match that of the leading party, Move Forward, which it must be remembered, garnered the most votes in last year’s general election.

