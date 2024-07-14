Foreign Minister Maris condemns shooting at Trump rally

Maris posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account denouncing the political violence.
“I’m concerned about the shocking attack at the rally of former US president Donald Trump,” Maris said in the post.
“I would like to denounce the shooting and all forces of violence. I hope the former president is safe and hope he’ll recover soon.
“I also send my condolences and pray for the families of all who have been affected by this attack.”
Maris is on an official trip to Riyadh to lead a Thai delegation to the Thai-Saudi Investment Forum.
Trump, 78, posted on social media that he had been shot in the upper part of his right ear and said “there was much bleeding”. He was released from hospital late on Saturday.
One rally attendee and the alleged shooter were killed and two other spectators were injured.