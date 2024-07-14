Thailand eagerly awaits govt decision on Air Force fighter jets and submarine

The Navy does not have any major projects. During the budget discussions for 2025, MP Surachet Pravinvongvuth of the Move Forward Party expressed regret that there was no plan to procure a high-performance frigate, which had been strongly pushed for but was rejected by the subcommittee in the 2024 budget, mainly by Pheu Thai Party MPs.

This time, the Navy only plans to procure a transport aircraft, an oil tanker, an air surveillance radar, a machinery control system, and an integrated management system for the HTMS Chakri Naruebet, as well as upgrade the weaponry of the HTMS Chang.

The fate of the long-delayed submarine project is still uncertain. The Navy is seeking Cabinet approval to amend two clauses: Change the diesel engine model from the German MTU 396 to the Chinese CHD620 submarine engine, and extend the delivery period of the submarine by 1,217 days. Any future changes would grant the Navy authority to amend the agreement and authorise the Navy commander to sign the amendments.

Currently, Srettha and Sutin are at an impasse. Sutin refuses to sign, waiting for the prime minister to bring the matter to the Cabinet for approval first. The PM, on the other hand, expects Sutin to sign before presenting it to the Cabinet.

The submarine procurement project dates back to the era of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO). If the project moves forward and faces issues due to the engine change, leading to legal disputes, the entire Cabinet would have to bear the responsibility together.

Meanwhile, Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Adung Phan-iam is counting down the months to his retirement and hopes to see the submarine project concluded promptly.

There are no particularly notable acquisitions for the Army. New projects include additional procurement of VN-1 armoured personnel carriers, unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) for reconnaissance, and an anti-drone system.

Therefore, the highlights to watch are the press conference on the selection of the new Air Force fighter jet fleet, which has reportedly reached a political conclusion, and the unresolved submarine issue of the Navy.