Thailand eagerly awaits govt decision on Air Force fighter jets and submarine

We must continue to follow the second and third readings to see if this year, the Defence Ministry will once again see the largest budget cut, as was the case last year, especially with regard to the procurement of military equipment.
For the Air Force, the major project is the procurement of a new fleet of fighter jets, costing 19.5 billion baht, to replace the ageing F-16 jets that will be gradually decommissioned between 2028 and 2035. The Air Force has only been able to procure one fleet due to economic conditions and budget constraints.
The Air Force considered 20 types of aircraft before shortlisting the F-16 Block 70/72 from the US and the Gripen E/F from Sweden. The selection criteria included the transfer of technology, such as access to intellectual databases to further develop various systems, which is crucial and highly valuable. The ability to perform joint missions with other branches of the military and reciprocal trade were also considered.
Recently, Air Force Commander-in-Chief Air Chief Marshal Phanpakdee Pattanakul acknowledged that he had submitted the information on both aircraft models to Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang, who in turn presented it to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The Gripen E/F scored higher than the F-16 Block 70/72 in the evaluation.
This would be a major decision for the prime minister. It should not be forgotten that the US ambassador had previously sent a letter offering to sell the F-16 Block 70/72 to the Thai government with a promotional loan in dollars at 4-5% interest until the end of the project.
It is anticipated that there will be no issues with the new Air Force fighter jet fleet after the prime minister’s decision. The Air Force plans to hold a major press conference to explain the reasons and highlight the strengths of both aircraft models to inform the public, given the high budget involved.
Additionally, there are plans to procure an air defence system with spare parts and training, an anti-drone system, one weather radar system, T-50 advanced trainer aircraft for fighter pilots, system upgrades, spare parts, and the construction of new buildings at Chandrubeksa Hospital and the Air Force Academy.
The Navy does not have any major projects. During the budget discussions for 2025, MP Surachet Pravinvongvuth of the Move Forward Party expressed regret that there was no plan to procure a high-performance frigate, which had been strongly pushed for but was rejected by the subcommittee in the 2024 budget, mainly by Pheu Thai Party MPs.
This time, the Navy only plans to procure a transport aircraft, an oil tanker, an air surveillance radar, a machinery control system, and an integrated management system for the HTMS Chakri Naruebet, as well as upgrade the weaponry of the HTMS Chang.
The fate of the long-delayed submarine project is still uncertain. The Navy is seeking Cabinet approval to amend two clauses: Change the diesel engine model from the German MTU 396 to the Chinese CHD620 submarine engine, and extend the delivery period of the submarine by 1,217 days. Any future changes would grant the Navy authority to amend the agreement and authorise the Navy commander to sign the amendments.
Currently, Srettha and Sutin are at an impasse. Sutin refuses to sign, waiting for the prime minister to bring the matter to the Cabinet for approval first. The PM, on the other hand, expects Sutin to sign before presenting it to the Cabinet.
The submarine procurement project dates back to the era of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO). If the project moves forward and faces issues due to the engine change, leading to legal disputes, the entire Cabinet would have to bear the responsibility together.
Meanwhile, Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Adung Phan-iam is counting down the months to his retirement and hopes to see the submarine project concluded promptly.
There are no particularly notable acquisitions for the Army. New projects include additional procurement of VN-1 armoured personnel carriers, unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) for reconnaissance, and an anti-drone system.
Therefore, the highlights to watch are the press conference on the selection of the new Air Force fighter jet fleet, which has reportedly reached a political conclusion, and the unresolved submarine issue of the Navy.