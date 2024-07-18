Ex-Thai Civilised Party MP in trouble for going to the movies

A former Thai Civilised Party MP stands to face charges for allegedly breaching the code of ethics by skipping a House meeting to watch a film two years ago.
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) voted 6:1 to charge Mongkolkit Suksintharanon, former MP and leader of Thai Civilized Party, for allegedly breaching the standards set for MPs by missing a House meeting on December 15, 2021, to go to the cinema. Mongkolkit is currently a member of the Democrat Party.
The NACC will take the case to Supreme Court and seek penalties against him retroactively. If convicted, Mongkolkit could be banned from politics for life.
In a Facebook post on December 15, 2021, Mongkolkit said he had taken leave of absence from the House meet at about 2pm because he wanted to go home to change to take a group of vocational students to see the film “4Kings”. The show was scheduled for 5.40pm. He said he wanted the children to see the film, because it was about conflicts among rivalling vocational schools.
The House, meanwhile, had closed for the day at 4.30pm on that day.
In the post, he said, he followed House regulations requiring him to formally submit a letter specifying his leave of absence, so his political rivals, especially serial petitioner Srisuwan Janya would not file a complaint against him with the NACC.
However, a complaint was indeed filed with the NACC accusing him of violating ethical standards for MPs, and the NACC decided on Wednesday to formally charge him.
After learning of the NACC decision, Mongkolkit announced in a Facebook Live session on Wednesday night that he was ready to defend himself in court. But first, he said, he would file a petition with the Central Administrative Court against NACC for failing to comply with normal procedures in the case. He said he would ask the court to annul NACC’s case against him.
Mongkolkit also claimed that the NACC subcommittee in charge of the case did not write to him informing him formally of the charges or give him a chance to defend himself. Hence, he said, the entire process should be annulled.