Ex-Thai Civilised Party MP in trouble for going to the movies

A former Thai Civilised Party MP stands to face charges for allegedly breaching the code of ethics by skipping a House meeting to watch a film two years ago.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) voted 6:1 to charge Mongkolkit Suksintharanon, former MP and leader of Thai Civilized Party, for allegedly breaching the standards set for MPs by missing a House meeting on December 15, 2021, to go to the cinema. Mongkolkit is currently a member of the Democrat Party.

The NACC will take the case to Supreme Court and seek penalties against him retroactively. If convicted, Mongkolkit could be banned from politics for life.