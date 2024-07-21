‘New breed’ senators to nominate Nanthana for Senate Speaker

The group announced at 10.19pm that they would also nominate Lae Dilokwithayarat and Angkhana Neelapaijit to contest for the posts of Deputy Speakers.

The newly elected Senate will convene its first meeting on Tuesday, July 23, when it will have to elect the Speaker and two deputies.

The new-breed senators group said the three candidates would announce their visions on Tuesday morning to try to win support from other senators.

The group of 30, mostly from the media and non-governmental organisations, call themselves “new breed” senators, saying they are free and independent from control by any political parties or power groups.