Srettha changes his mind about outlawing marijuana

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Tuesday backed down from his election promise to outlaw marijuana and instead instructed the public health minister to devise a way of regulating its use.

A Government House source said Srettha had met Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul before the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday after the two voiced very different opinions on the future of marijuana.

According to the source, Srettha instructed Somsak to push for a bill to regulate the use of marijuana instead of reinstating the plant on the list of Category 5 Narcotics. The aim of the bill should be to ensure marijuana is used for medical purposes, research and for certain products.