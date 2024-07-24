No new revelations in digital wallet scheme announcement: MFP MP

However, Sirikanya said Julapun failed to explain what this “management budget” was.

“He did not explain whether 132.3 billion would come from the 2025 budget’s central fund or funds leftover from other projects,” she asked.

She also said it was still unclear whether the 2024 budget could be spent after the fiscal year ends on September 30.

The MP said members of the House committee vetting the additional 2024 budget were still squabbling on whether the budget could be rolled over to finance the digital wallet scheme in the fourth quarter.

She said that even the Finance Ministry’s permanent secretary had pointed out at the special House panel’s meeting that the government may have to use funds from a special bank loan to finance part of the scheme instead of just relying on the fiscal 2024 budget.

With all these doubts hanging in the air, she said she doubts very much that the project will be ready in time to hand out the funds to recipients in the fourth quarter.

She also noted that the payment system will possibly not be set up in time for the fourth-quarter launch because it has to do a complicated job of checking the location of buyers and shops.

The opposition MP said she does not feel the announcement has failed her because she was not expecting much anyway.

