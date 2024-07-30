Use govt app Thang Raj for digital wallet registration, govt says

He explained that Thang Raj allows people to access other e-government services in addition to the digital wallet, such as registering change of residence and requesting a water or electricity metre.
“It helps reduce the time people must spend contacting government agencies in person, as well as doing away with a surfeit of documentation,” he said.
He added the application also enables the government to respond to people’s demands, such as measures related to bus fares, medical treatment and scholarships. The application can also detect fraudsters thanks to its blockchain-based log for collecting evidence, he added.
Supakorn confirmed that the verification system on the Thang Raj application is safe and in line with the law, saying that conducting transactions via the application is similar to contacting government officials. It can support up to 50 million registrants, he said.
He pointed out that the Paotang application’s security system is not the best, claiming that it contains hidden product listings such as lottery tickets, insurance and gold.
He added that it would be difficult to bring data from Paotang, Mor Prom and ThaiID for further processing as permission from the agencies who developed those applications is necessary.
“Using the government’s Thang Raj application will help boost the potential of [Thailand’s] digital infrastructure, paving the way towards a digital future,” he added.