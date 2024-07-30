EC dissolves legal advisory panel after a member testifies for MFP

The six remaining legal advisors for the EC are:

- Sirichai Jiraboonsri, a former senior judge at the Supreme Court

- Samriang Mekkriangkrai, a law lecturer at Chulalongkorn University

- Anurak Niyomvej, a law lecturer at Chulalongkorn University

- Watcharin Panurat, deputy director of the Investigation Department at the Office of the Attorney-General

- Professor Dr Surapon Nitikraipot, former rector of Thammasat University

- Boonrod Tanprasert, former senior judge of the Supreme Court

The source said the commissioners were uneasy that Surapon had provided a written statement to the Constitutional Court in defence of Move Forward. The EC had filed a case against the party accusing it of seeking to topple the country’s constitutional monarchy.

The source added that after the board chairman resigned, the EC saw it as a good chance to dissolve the committee and appoint a new one.

The source said a new team of legal advisors will be nominated for EC’s approval soon.



