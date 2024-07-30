EC dissolves legal advisory panel after a member testifies for MFP

TUESDAY, JULY 30, 2024

Election Commission disbands committee after one advisor testified in support of Move Forward Party in dissolution case

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to dissolve its legal advisory committee because it is unhappy that one of its advisors had sent a written testimony in support of the Move Forward Party, a source said.

The well-informed source explained that the EC had voted on Monday to dissolve the advisory board, which now has six members after chairman Boonsong Noisophon resigned. Boonsong, a former election commissioner, quit after being elected as senator.

The six remaining legal advisors for the EC are:

- Sirichai Jiraboonsri, a former senior judge at the Supreme Court

- Samriang Mekkriangkrai, a law lecturer at Chulalongkorn University

- Anurak Niyomvej, a law lecturer at Chulalongkorn University

- Watcharin Panurat, deputy director of the Investigation Department at the Office of the Attorney-General

- Professor Dr Surapon Nitikraipot, former rector of Thammasat University

- Boonrod Tanprasert, former senior judge of the Supreme Court

The source said the commissioners were uneasy that Surapon had provided a written statement to the Constitutional Court in defence of Move Forward. The EC had filed a case against the party accusing it of seeking to topple the country’s constitutional monarchy.

The source added that after the board chairman resigned, the EC saw it as a good chance to dissolve the committee and appoint a new one.

The source said a new team of legal advisors will be nominated for EC’s approval soon.
 
 

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy